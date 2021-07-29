Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 39,815 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of Compass Minerals International worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of CMP opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

