Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of La-Z-Boy worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

