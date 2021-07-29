Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 23,729 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Simmons First National worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

