Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

