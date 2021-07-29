Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,952 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.06% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

SUSB stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $26.33.

