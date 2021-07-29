Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,015,307 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

