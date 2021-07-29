Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.51% of Lydall worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 37.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 49.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lydall during the first quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LDL stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

