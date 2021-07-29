Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.