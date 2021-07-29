Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.16% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.