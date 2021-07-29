Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.60 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

