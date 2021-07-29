Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Perrigo worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.