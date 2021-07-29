Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.69 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.