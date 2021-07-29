Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.74 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $69.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

