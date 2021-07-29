Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 694,388 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Comfort Systems USA worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $29,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

