Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

