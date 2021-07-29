Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bank OZK worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 139,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

