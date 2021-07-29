Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of ExlService worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 111.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

