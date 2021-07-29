Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,180 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Air Transport Services Group worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

