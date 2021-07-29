Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $14.75 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,483,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOREU. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

