Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 261,782 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,454 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,782 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Halliburton worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $255,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 70.3% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,043 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

