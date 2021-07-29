Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 42,821 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Old National Bancorp worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

