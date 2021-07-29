Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 9,257 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

