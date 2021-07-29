Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of LivePerson worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

