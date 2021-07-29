Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

