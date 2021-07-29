Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

