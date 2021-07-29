Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

