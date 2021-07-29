Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 147,088 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,088 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

