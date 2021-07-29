Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 270,080 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

