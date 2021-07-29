Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 270,080 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.
In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.
MACOM Technology Solutions Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
