Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 55,740 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $37.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

