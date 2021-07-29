Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Avnet worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

