Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $23,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATLO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $216.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ames National by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

