Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Amesite has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.

Get Amesite alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,104.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,664 shares of company stock valued at $737,437 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amesite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.