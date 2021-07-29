AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.42. 6,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $91.48 and a one year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

