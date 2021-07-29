Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 55,410 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.63% of Arco Platform worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 120.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.65 million, a P/E ratio of 370.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

