Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 87,723 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $9,932,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

