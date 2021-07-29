Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 167,993 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.37 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

