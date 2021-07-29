Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RNR opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

