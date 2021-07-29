Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.59 Million Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,613.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.09% of American Finance Trust worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Finance Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $926.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

