Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,812 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.40% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

