Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,206 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

