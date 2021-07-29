Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $42,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

