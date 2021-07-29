Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,284 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,484 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.48% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

