Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,203 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.28% of Valvoline worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

