Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 117,047 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,047 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Owens & Minor worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

