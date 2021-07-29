Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 1,740 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE FMX opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -197.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.