Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,830 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of B&G Foods worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.