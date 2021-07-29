Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 357,459 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

