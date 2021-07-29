Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VMware by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,581 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

