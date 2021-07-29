Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,698 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Yamana Gold worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 93.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

