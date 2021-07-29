Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CMC Materials worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $141.56 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

